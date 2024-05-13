'I want to prove I'm the best': Angola's Patchy Mix prepares to defend Bellator Bantamweight title

ANGOLA, NY. (WKBW) — Angola’s Patchy Mix waited a long time to call himself a champion.

With wins over Raufeon Stots and Sergio Pettis in his last two Bellator MMA title fights, Mix can defend his bantamweight title for the first time this upcoming Friday and cement himself in MMA history.

“I want to prove to the world that I’m the best. Not just now but this is 20-1," Mix told 7 Sports. "Jon Jones did it, Daniel Cormier did it, Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski did it. There are not many people who have gotten to this record.”

Patchy has risen to the top of the MMA world while never forgetting where he’s from.

“I want to highlight the support I have for my community and where I’m from in Angola and I feel like I have a lot of support from there and I’m grateful for it," he adds.

Patchy’s nickname in the octagon is “No Love,” but when it comes to showing his support for his community the man tells “no lies.”

This past summer Patchy or Patrick as close family and friends know him, became the fist person ever to receive the key to the Village of Angola. An honor mayor Thomas Whelan says was long overdue.

“And the big thing is that he comes back and gives back. He goes to the school and does a little wrestling with the team and every year he’s back here doing stuff with Lake Shore High," Whelan said. "I’m proud of him.”

The Lake Shore High School Alum now gears up for his first-ever Bantamweight title defense this Friday against Magomed Magomedov in Paris, France in the Bellator Champions Series Paris.