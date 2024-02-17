Huge second half lifts Halifax Thunderbirds over Buffalo Bandits in 14-12 loss

HALIFAX, NS (WKBW) — On Friday the Buffalo Bandits were outscored 9-4 in the second half of their road contest against the Halifax Thunderbirds. Leading to a 14-12 loss that snaps their two-game win streak.

Halifax was led by Ryan Benesch's five goals and nine total points from Clarke Petterson.

For Buffalo, Kyle Buchanan paced the goal scoring with three in total. While Dhane Smith tallied nine total points on two goals and seven assists.

The Bandits will make their way back to the 716 for their next game. A February 24th rematch with the Albany Firewolves. Who handed Buffalo a 17-13 loss back on December 9th in their season opener.