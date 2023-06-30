How baseball and family have given Depew's Dennis Crawley something ALS can't take away

DEPEW, NY. (WKBW) — It was a moment a lifetime in the making. The Depew baseball team took home the NYSPHSAA Class B State Championship on June 10 — the first-ever state title in any sport in school history, and the first section VI team to win a state title in 10 years.

“It was all the kids. I mean I tell people that and they say we get it. But it’s true," says head coach Dennis Crawley.

But a championship team can only go as far as their championship coach can take them.

“He wanted to coach when our son played for Depew. And he had a bunch of good kids on that team," his wife Jennifer told 7 Sports. "One of these days I will coach a team and take them all the way. And I said OK.’

And Dennis did just that. Defying all the odds. Just like he’s been doing. Ever since July 31st, 2021. The day he was diagnosed with ALS.

“I always knew in the back of my head I was going to get it. Because so many people in my family have gotten it," he said.

But even just a few hours after receiving that life-altering news. Dennis turned his attention. To his wife, Jennifer.

“When I got diagnosed I felt more bad for her and the kids than I did anyone else. "More than myself because I knew what they were going to go through. She’s been a trooper. She does a lot for me. There’s no doubt about it.”

Dennis will be the first to tell you that he shouldn’t be here today. But an experimental drug (Tofersen) has allowed him to live longer than many of his family members who suffered the same diagnosis. And through every high and low. Jennifer has been right by his side.

“We communicate with each other. On his rough days, I see how hard it is for him. So I try to do what’s best for him," she adds.

Dennis and Jennifer have been married for 26 years. Now more than ever, the one thing they refuse to do is let ALS dictate how the rest of their story will be written. Even in the toughest of conversations. Their humor and understanding pulls them through it.

"We’ve talked about afterwards. What to do. We had plans on moving to South Carolina. And I still want her to because my son lives in North Carolina. But it’s tough you know it really is. But I want her to live her life," he said.

"I can joke with her that her boyfriend is going to have a really nice house when I’m gone. I joke a lot about it. It’s one way I cope with it. Some people don't like it. Tough ‘nuggies’. That’s how I am."

For Jennifer, she has baseball to thank. For keeping her husband of 26 years around just a little longer.

"I don’t think I really understood how much he loved the game of baseball. Until now. And I think if it wasn’t for baseball right now. I really don't think he’d be here."

And for Dennis, he has baseball to thank. For giving him a lifetime of memories that no disease can ever take away.

“When I’m on the diamond I don’t think about my ALS. I’m just thinking about baseball and the kids. That’s my favorite place to be.”

If you would like to help support the Crawley family during this time you can find a link to the "Friends of Dennis Crawley Fight Against ALS," GoFundMe page by clicking here.

