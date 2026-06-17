BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wilson High School senior Ryan Hough pulled off something incredible at this past weekend’s New York State Track and Field Championships.

A first-place Class C state title finish in both the high and long jump. Second place in the triple jump and third in the boys' 110-meter hurdles.

"It was pretty insane seeing all the support. And like I said, my classmates showed support when I got there and when I was leaving, now too. It truly does mean a lot," Hough told 7 Sports.

"I mean, he definitely put the name Wilson on the map. There were people going around and saying, Hey, that’s that kid, that’s the kid from Wilson," said head track and field coach Garrett Stack. "And that made you feel good all over, walking around Saturday and Sunday in Webster."

WATCH: Wilson's Ryan Hough does the unthinkable at New York State Track and Field Championships

Wilson's Ryan Hough does the unthinkable at New York State Track and Field Championships

A standout basketball player, too, Hough lives for the big moments. But what he did this last weekend solidified him as one of the best to ever call themselves a Lakeman.

"Without exaggeration, this is the greatest individual track and field performance in Wilson High School history," said Jeff Roth, Wilson's athletic director.

"It hasn’t really set in yet. When I come back to the school and see my name up there and see my poster, I think it’ll set in then," Hough said. "To me, it truly shows how much support I’ve had throughout my high school career."

Hough will take his talents to Fredonia this fall, where he’ll play basketball and participate in track and field for the Blue Devils. But he leaves Wilson with his name etched in history.

"I don’t think it’ll ever be duplicated again. And I’m pretty sure he had the most wins out of anybody at that track meet," Stack says.

