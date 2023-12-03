St. Francis football comes up short in NYSCHSAA state championship game

NEW YORK, NY. (WKBW) — The (5-6) St. Francis high school football team fell short in their third consecutive trip to the NYSCHSAA state title game. This time losing to (12-2)Cardinal Hayes 40-22 at Columbia University in New York City.

After the Cardinals opened up the scoring on their first offensive drive of the game. The Red Raiders responded on their ensuing drive with a touchdown run from Robert Kendall Jr. A missed two-point conversion would cut the St. Francis deficit to 7-6.

But not even 30 seconds later on Cardinal Hayes' next drive they connected on a long 56-yard touchdown pass to take a 13-6 lead. From their they would open up a 20-6 lead into halftime and never look back.

St. Francis's bid for their first ever state title will have to wait another year as the Cardinals captured their first in school history in the win. 40-22 the final.