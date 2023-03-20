Watch Now
Randolph High School boys basketball wins first ever state championship

Randolph girls fall just short in their state title game
Posted at 9:28 PM, Mar 19, 2023
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Randolph High School boys basketball team were crowned NYSPHSAA state champions on Saturday with a 58-55 over Haldane in the Class C title game.

The Cardinals' girls came up just short in their quest to sweep the Class C titles for the school. Falling 59-45 to Millbrook.

