Randolph High School boys basketball wins first ever state championship

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Randolph High School boys basketball team were crowned NYSPHSAA state champions on Saturday with a 58-55 over Haldane in the Class C title game.

Crazy finish between Randolph and Haldane in the #nysphsaa Class C state title game. Randolph survives three chances to tie the game in the final seconds to win 58-55! pic.twitter.com/iUvZCexOqS — NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) March 18, 2023

The Cardinals' girls came up just short in their quest to sweep the Class C titles for the school. Falling 59-45 to Millbrook.