BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — On June 1st, the Park School of Buffalo celebrated its first-ever state championship in Boys Tennis. Sophomore Aariz Qureshi and freshman Jackson Wake took home the CHSAA boys' doubles title.

In a season that saw the duo win the Monsignor Martin Doubles Championship, Qureshi and Wake went down to the UTSA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flanders, New York, and never dropped a set on their way to the state title.

WATCH: Park School of Buffalo duo showcases chemistry, winning CHSAA Boys Tennis Doubles Championship

Park School of Buffalo duo showcases chemistry, winning CHSAA Boys Tennis Doubles Championship

Not only does their impressive showing put the Park School's tennis program on the map, but it also showcases the championship-caliber chemistry the two underclassmen share on the tennis court.

"I've played so many doubles tournaments and matches with him, and the chemistry came naturally because of that," said Qureshi.

"I'd say as soon as we met, we started playing matches together," Wake added. "Played probably a dozen doubles tournaments, single tournaments, and diamond duos. It just came natural."

"The scores looked easy, but obviously it wasn't. It just looked that way, but they had a lot more chemistry than the other teams had because they're battle-tested," head coach Sajeel Qureshi added. "They knew how to do this and got kind of lucky; they just found lightning in a bottle for a couple of days, and here we are."