Lancaster Legends girls volleyball team wins Class AAA state championship

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time since 2006, the Lancaster girls volleyball team are state champions. On Sunday, Lancaster beat Plainview-Old Bethpage to win the Class AAA state title in Glens Falls.

“This team was just fun,” sophomore captain Paige Lewandowski said. “We had so much fun together, and we all wanted it, and we all just loved each other.”

For the seniors on the team, this state title is extra special. In 2022, the team lost in the state championship, so getting back to the title game and winning it all made this season the perfect way to wrap up their high school careers.

“The reality still hasn't set in; it still feels so crazy,” senior captain Ella Schweizer said. “I feel such overwhelming emotions like happiness and like sadness that the season's over, but I could never be more proud of us.”

The team chemistry led us to this,” senior captain Cara Lewandowski said. “We would not be here without all the support from all the teammates, so I think just being able to finally win it, it feels so amazing.”

Becky Edwards has been Lancaster’s head coach for 13 years. She was an assistant coach the last time Lancaster won a state title, but this is her first championship as the program's head coach.

“It was unbelievable,” Edwards said. “On the way home on the bus, I got pretty emotional with the team and just thanked them. This is every coach’s dream to win a state championship, and I’m just grateful I got to do it with this group."