BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — This past weekend, the Lancaster High School softball program won the New York State Class AAA state championship for the second year. Defeating Section IX's Pine Bush High School four to three.

But their back-to-back titles didn’t come without adversity. The game went all the way to the 12th inning. A walk-off single clinched it for the Legends.

Withstanding a long, grueling game is a testament to how prepared this team felt being on that stage once again.

WATCH: Lancaster High School softball celebrates back-to-back state championships

Lancaster High School softball celebrates back-to-back state championships

"I feel like in a way it did because it let us gain that confidence knowing that we did it once, and we can do it again," said senior catcher Brennah Dewald.

"I know that a bunch of people on the team were just getting exhausted from it, and they wanted to keep on going and keep on playing for their team," said senior shortstop Bella Dimino. "Which was something that we made sure to emphasize early on."

"Especially playing with a lot of the girls since I was 10 years old," senior pitcher Alyssa Brumner says. "Sharing that experience not only once but twice with them is so special."

"The girls basically had an attitude that they weren't going to lose, especially once we went into extra innings," head coach Rich Winiatowski added.