BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pole vaulters are a special breed of athletes. With every stride, grip, and launch, there’s an inherent risk of danger. But for Holland senior Lucas Leitzan, that’s what drew him to the sport.

“It’s kind of like flinging slash flying. Almost," Lucas told 7 Sports.

It was during an indoor track season a few years ago that Lucas took up an interest in pole vaulting. From there, he joined the Mac Track Pole & Vault Club, and the rest was history.

“He doesn’t have a good poker face, but in a great way. Because when he does something awesome, he has a big grin on his face, and it’s really neat," coach and founder of the Mac Track & Pole Vault Club Chuck Mancabelli said. "You don’t have to ask whether or not he had fun because he’ll let you know just by the look on his face.”

Most people would have to overcome some sort of fear to embrace the high-flying adrenaline the sport of pole vault brings. But for Lucas, he’s had to overcome far worse.

“I was diagnosed with stage three neuroblastoma. There was a tumor pressing on my bladder that made me pee a lot, and that’s how we eventually discovered the cancer," Lucas said.

Lucas got thrown into the battle of his life when he was just seven years old. But thanks to a team of doctors at Roswell Park, Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, he’s now enjoying life to the fullest.

WATCH: Holland's Lucas Leitzan conquering life's biggest battles one launch at a time

Holland's Lucas Leitzan conquering life's biggest battles one launch at a time

A soon-to-be Cornell student majoring in plant sciences, with a love for living life “above the bar."

“If you have that confidence of doing so, like beating cancer like Lucas, then it plays really well into this event," Mancabelli added. "Because, like I say more times than not, the mental gets in the way of the physical.”

And as he gears up for the next chapter in life, he and his family reflect on the unique lens they see life through.

“I just want to give hope to people going through pediatric cancer with their children to always keep a positive outlook. And look forward to the future," Lucas' father Mark added.

“Look for the small good things is all I can say," Lucas said. "I don’t remember much about how I coped with cancer, but that’s the advice I would give.”