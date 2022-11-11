Watch Now
Highlights/Scores: Section VI High School Football Section Championships

Posted at 11:57 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 23:57:15-05

Thursday

Randolph: 30
Franklinville/Ellicottville: 14

Lackawanna: 22
Fredonia: 20

