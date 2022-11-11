SportsHigh School Actions Facebook Tweet Email Highlights/Scores: Section VI High School Football Section Championships By: Dom Tibbetts Posted at 11:57 PM, Nov 10, 2022 and last updated 2022-11-10 23:57:15-05 ThursdayRandolph: 30Franklinville/Ellicottville: 14Lackawanna: 22Fredonia: 20 Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Election Results