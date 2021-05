NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKBW) — Even though he didn't get drafted this weekend, a former Canisius High School star's NFL dreams are still alive.

Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil has signed a contract with the Tennessee Titans.

Haubeil graduated from Canisius High School in 2017 and played 50 games for Ohio State, kicking the second-longest field goal in school history at 55 yards.

Haubeil will compete with Stephen Gostkowski for the starting kicker job with the Titans.