WNY's Blake Haubeil sets sights on kicking in the NFL

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Overcoming adversity is something Blake Haubeil knows all too well.

“Some people run from conflict and others face it head on,” he said.

He missed three games between a groin issue and a positive COVID-19 test. It was a difficult senior year at Ohio State for this former Canisius High kicker but through it all, Haubeil stayed positive.

"It’s okay to face a lot of adversity because at the end of the day, you learn from it and you really become a better person, teammate or whatever from it," Haubeil said about his senior year. "I learned a lot and I’m definitely gonna take what I learned moving forward here.”

It’s that can-do attitude that has him looking forward to the NFL draft, hoping to become the latest rookie kicker to earn a spot on an NFL roster.

“I work hard," he said. "It’s been a dream of mine ever since I was a little kid to play at the next level.”

In his four-year career with the Buckeyes, Haubeil made 80% of his field goals [28-of-35] and didn’t miss a single extra point attempt [146-of-146]. He knows how important special teams is and the commitment needed.

"The best kickers in the NFL are the most consistent ones. I’m consistent in my routine, I’m consistent in my mind set," he said. "I definitely think that’s something that makes me the kicker I am.”

After a successful college career and Pro Day, Haubeil has been in talks with a few NFL teams. He feels good about what late April will bring and is ready to be the latest Western New Yorker to achieve their dream.

"My goal at the next level is to inspire," said Haubiel. "I love to serve an example that somebody can come out of WNY and make it at the next level.”