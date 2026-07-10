BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Back in October, former Super 7 Athlete of the Week Elijah Kimble had over 30 colleges ready to give him a full-ride scholarship to play college football. But exactly one week ago, the decision to attend Syracuse University was made.

“It’s such a huge sense of relief," Kimble said. "There’s no more worrying about having to get up there for games, but I got a game on Saturday, and they got a game on Friday, so I might be late. So it was just such a sense of relief knowing I found a home.”

When Kimble told his family privately that Syracuse University was the next step for him, there was a lot of celebration. And in particular from his grandparents, who love that their grandson is just a short drive down the 90.

“You know my grandmother; they're getting up in age, so they’re not trying to fly," he added. "They're taking that drive; they’re like OK, we’re good now.”

But Kimble knows his family would’ve gone anywhere to watch him live out his dream. After all, they were right by his side through the whole process.

WATCH: Canisius senior Elijah Kimble credits his family's support for commitment to Syracuse University

Canisius senior Elijah Kimble credits his family's support for commitment to Syracuse University

“My mom, she had to learn how to go along with the process. The constant phone calls at night, the constant traveling. My dad asked all the questions that I didn’t know how to ask, and was my voice for me when I needed him to," says Kimble. "Everybody played an instrumental role. My brother always coming with me to chill, so I’m not lonely. Everyone played a big part.”

He hasn’t even played a snap for the Orange but is already trying to recruit his close friends to join him.

“If we start to offer some guys from up here in Buffalo, I’m definitely going recruiting. I’m just going to keep bringing them in from the whole town to turn Syracuse up," added Kimble.

That’s because Kimble never forgets the people who helped get him to where he is today. And he’s excited that his hometown fans can make a short drive to see the next chapter unfold.

"Aside from my family too, just my city able to come up and watch me play. Drive two hours up the road. It’s a win for all of us," Kimble added.