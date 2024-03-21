Buffalo Bills & NYSPHSAA team up once again to grow girls flag football in New York State

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — Football returns to Orchard Park this weekend. But don’t expect to see Josh Allen throwing the deep ball to Stefon Diggs or Highmark Stadium to be packed with Bills Mafia. That’s because the Girls Flag Football Kickoff event returns to the ADPRO Sports Training Center

‘We have almost 60 teams coming out throughout the entire weekend," says Buffalo Bills Senior Director of Youth Football and Programs Preston Teague. "Just seeing how rapidly it’s grown and the popularity of girl's flag football at the high school level is something we’re really proud of.”

Those 60 teams are coming from high schools across Western New York, where girl's flag football was introduced as a spring sport just two years ago. And for the first time this season, the championships will be recognized by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

That means teams from our own backyard will have a chance to compete in June for an official NYSPHSAA state championship.

“It’s incredible. I’m really proud that we got there in such a short time period because that’s not always the case when you’re trying to introduce new sports," Teague said.

Playing for a state championship while representing your high school becomes the next chapter in the short but impactful history of girl's flag football here in New York State.

"And I can’t be more proud of our coaches and players who really stepped up to the plate and helped grow the sport," Teague added. "And provided role models for generations of girls in the future that will be able to play.”

The fun starts at One Bills Drive this Saturday at 9 a.m.

