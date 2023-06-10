Watch Now
Bringing home some hardware: Multiple WNY schools win NYSPHSAA State Championship

Depew, Clarence and Gowanda claim titles
Posted at 6:44 PM, Jun 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-10 18:44:12-04

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The 2023 spring sports season has come to an end on Saturday for our local schools across Western New York. Below you can find results from state baseball, softball, lacrosse and track and field championships.

Baseball

  • CHSAAA: Holy Trinity def. St. Francis 3-2
  • Class B: Depew def. Lansing 5-4

Softball

  • Class AA: Clarence def. Shenendehowa 1-0 (11 innings)
  • Class C: Gowanda def. SS Seward 6-4

Track and Field

  • Girls' 2000m Steeplechase - Angelina Napoleon (Allegany-Limestone)
  • Boys' 1600m Championship - Roan Kelly (Randolph)
  • Girls' 100m Hurdles Division 2 - Linnea Neureuther (Springville)
  • Boys' Shot Put Championship - Matthew Auble (Warsaw)
