Bringing home some hardware: Multiple WNY schools win NYSPHSAA State Championship

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The 2023 spring sports season has come to an end on Saturday for our local schools across Western New York. Below you can find results from state baseball, softball, lacrosse and track and field championships.

Baseball



CHSAAA : Holy Trinity def. St. Francis 3-2

Softball



Class AA : Clarence def. Shenendehowa 1-0 (11 innings)

Track and Field

