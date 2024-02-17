Bishop Timon's Jaiden Harrison sets WNY all-time scoring record with 2,377th career point

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — It was a moment that took Bishop Timon’s Jaiden Harrison until after the game to really grasp. The Tigers’ standout now sits above the rest after breaking Dom Welch's record for most career points in all of Western New York.

"It's a special night man. I feel really bless right now," says Harrison after the game. "The more we talk about it. The more special it starts to feel."

2,377 set the all time record. But Harrison and the rest of his team walked out of Canisius tonight with a huge win. For him that’s what mattered most. And for head coach Jason Rowe, it’s what stood out the most from Harrison's record breaking performance.

“I think what was most impressive is that he wasn't pressing to get it. He just let the game come to him and let the game flow. And what was even more impressive than that. Is that when he broke it, he was pointing to his head telling his teammates lets keep focused," Rowe adds. "So as much as he enjoyed the moment, he still wanted to win the game more than actually break the record. Which was extremely selfless."

Like Dom Welch before him. Harrison will now forever be the standard for boys basketball in Western New York until proven otherwise. And the best part is. His season isn’t over.

"It's an all-time feeling to be the all-time leading scorer in the city I grew up in. The feeling is still kicking in. We got the win. That's the main thing I'm happy about. The record will settle in as more time goes on. But again that win was big for us."

