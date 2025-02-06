'Air Francis' takes flight; Lancaster's Mattie Francis creating nationwide buzz with amazing dunk

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — By now, you’ve probably seen the incredible dunk from Lancaster’s Madison Francis from their regular season game against Williamsville North.

If you haven't, here you go.

Mattie. Francis. Are. You. Kidding. Me!!!! The Lancaster star and future Mississippi State baller threw it down with AUTHORITY tonight! “She’s 1-of-1!” 🎥: Jamiee Crosson@WKBW @LHS_Athletics1 @The_CoachWilson pic.twitter.com/A0RpdGKWRq — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) February 5, 2025

"Honestly, I was just watching the whole crowd. I was watching my parents and brother, and they all walked in the opposite direction. I was just giving a look at the crowd; it was fun," Francis told 7 Sports.

Jaws dropped to the floor, coaches spun around in circles, and parents stood there in disbelief over the magnitude of that moment.

"When she came down the court, you could feel an almost collective everyone holding their breath because they were all wondering, is this going to be it?" adds Lancaster head coach Jayson Jaskier. "Is she going to do it? And when she threw it down the place erupted in such joy and excitement."

But Western New York wasn’t the only place where her dunk went viral. Her future college coach, Sam Purcell of Mississippi State, even weighed in.

"Was that awesome or what? Yeah, my phone started going crazy from New York like she did it, she did it," Purcell said during a press conference this week. "And everyone was really cool up there with sending me the videos from different angles. So just mad respect to her; she's special."

7 Sports: "Did you see the reaction from coach (Sam) Purcell? How was that? What was your reaction?"

Mattie Francis: "It was awesome. I love that guy. I can't wait to go over there and get coached by him and have an amazing season over there."

