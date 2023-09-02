7 Sports catches up with Williamsville South alum and New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer Jim Dombrowski

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY. (WKBW) — 7 Sports caught up with Williamsville South alum and New Orleans Saints hall of famer Jim Dombrowski on Friday night.

The WNY standout who played his college ball at the University of Virginia met with the team and offered a pregame speech before their matchup with the Amherst Tigers.

The Billies would end up winning their season opener 35-7 and Dombrowski shared with us the overall message he hoped those kids took away from his speech.