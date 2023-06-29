Hamburg native Quentin Musty selected 26th overall to San Jose Sharks in 2023 NHL Draft

NASHVILLE, TN. (WKBW) — Hamburg native Quentin Musty was selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks.

Musty played the last two seasons with the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL. Where this past season he tallied a career high 78 points in 53 games played. Helping lead the Wolves to a playoff appearance.

Prior to Sudbury, Musty spent time with the U16 North Jersey Avalanche and the 15U/14U Buffalo Jr. Sabres.

Clarence native Gavin McCarthy remains undrafted, but was projected to be a late second or early third round pick this year.

