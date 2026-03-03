Gold medalist Hayley Scamurra & Buffalo Sabres reporter Pat Malacaro join Leading The Charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday’s episode of Leading The Charge, 7 Sports Director Matt Bove was joined by Getzville native Hayley Scamurra, fresh off her gold medal-winning performance in the 2026 Olympics with Team USA.

Scamurra, like so many Western New Yorkers, grew up playing hockey in her backyard with her brothers and dad. Her father, Peter Scamurra, was the first ever Buffalonian to be drafted to the NHL. She always knew she wanted to play hockey, and to be able to do it at the highest level is not something she takes lightly.

“It's so surreal,” Scamurra told 7 Sports. “It's just like all of your hard work, your entire life has culminated into this one moment, and then you try not to think of it that big. It's like, OK, it is just like another game, but it's also not just another game.”

Scamurra is now a two-time Olympic medalist, having won silver in 2022. Falling just short four years ago makes their gold medal that much sweeter, and a memory she’ll cherish for the rest of her life.

“Seeing how many people I've inspired with my journey, it just means the world to me,” Scamurra added. “I take, you know, my role as a role model very seriously, and to see that I've inspired a lot of people just by playing the game I love and reaching this point is pretty incredible.”

Pat Malacaro, who covers the Buffalo Sabres for WGR-550 and is the Voice of the Buffalo Bisons, also joined the show to chat about the Sabres recent success and where they go from here. You can watch the entire interviews with Scamurra and Malacaro at the top of the page.