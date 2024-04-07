Getting hot at the right time: Buffalo Bandits continue to creep up standings after win over Colorado Mammoth

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits continue to creep back up the NLL standings after handing the Colorado Mammoth a 13-11 loss Friday night in Denver, Colorado.

Just two weeks ago Buffalo was 7-7 overall following a one-goal loss to Panther City but wins over Philadelphia and Colorado have put the Bandits back in the top five of the NLL standings.

Dhane Smith led all goal scorers with five total goals and teammate Josh Byrne paced the team in points with seven.

In the team's second win over the Mammoth this season in a rematch of the 2023 NLL championship it was Chris Cloutier tallying six points to aid Smith and Byrne's efforts. In between the pipes, Matt Vinc provided another solid effort with 32 total saves.

At this point of the season with just two regular season games left it's all about playing your best lacrosse at the right time. And by all accounts, Buffalo appears to be doing just that. They'll head back to WNY for their regular season home finale next Saturday against Calgary starting at 7:30 p.m. est.