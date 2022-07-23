FC Buffalo women ready for UWS national semifinal against Calgary

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — A national championship could be coming back to Buffalo this weekend. Yes, you heard that right. The FC Buffalo women's soccer team takes on Calgary in the UWS national semifinal on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Nikki Bartholomew credits her team's toughness both on and off the pitch as to why they're in a position to accomplish history come Saturday.

“I think a couple of our last games have been more of a mental toughness than anything. We could kind of feel it in the game. If you were on the sideline you could feel frustration building with our opponents," Bartholomew told 7 Sports. "And we don’t let things bother us. We play through things. When our mental focus stays sharp, our sharpness on the ball is better as well.”

FC Buffalo and Calgary kickoff at 4:30 p.m. from Lusitano Stadium. Winner punches their ticket to the national championship game on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. est.

