FC Buffalo Women on verge of postseason spot in inaugural season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The inaugural season for the FC Buffalo Women continues to historic.

The Lady Wolves, sitting at 6-1-1 in the East Conference standings, are one win away from the postseason. The Wolves host Syracuse Tuesday night at All-high Stadium in Buffalo.

"I think in the beginning we thought we were gonna be good," center midfielder Danielle Vis said. "But just seeing it all finalize and we're here now and it's kind of crazy just that we have that opportunity."

The FC Buffalo Women began their inaugural season a few months ago and are made up of several former WNY high school and collegiate products. Some of the players haven't played competitively in years, but it didn't take too long for this team to come together and find success.

"It's really hard to mentally grasp just how much talent lives in Buffalo," assistant coach Gabrielle Wilson added. "When they call come together and play, it's an exciting thing to watch on the field."