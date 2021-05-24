"We're here to show what we can do", FC Buffalo Women players taking advantage of "second chance"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time ever, women's soccer has come to Buffalo.

The FC Buffalo Women were formed over the summer and are playing their inaugural season in the United Women's Sports pro-am league.

"It's like a community," defender Bailey Jordan said. "It's great to have us all playing together -- different ages, different places we came from, it's really fun."

"Buffalo has a lot of deep roots in women's soccer," added forward Carissima Curtona. "So being back on the field is a lot of fun for all of us."

But for a handful of these women, it's more than just an inaugural season, it's a second chance. Careers thought to be over have been reignited and the chance to compete for the first time in years is exciting.

"We wanna show that you can come back, you can play at a high level," Cutrona said. "It's just about the will to play, it's about your will to want to come back, and it's all about having fun at the end of the day."

Cutrona is one of the many players who haven't played competitive in years. She tore her ACL during her senior year [2018] at UB.

"This opportunity, I'm really excited for," she said about playing for FC Buffalo. "Just to be able to come back from the injury and prove to myself that I can get back out there, and return to the sport that I love."

The FC Buffalo women are 2-0 on the year. You can find their complete schedule here.