'Doing something for my community': 13-year-old boxer breaking barriers for Indigenous women

NIAGARA FALLS, NY. (WKBW) — On the walls of the Fightnight Boxing Club in Niagara Falls, you'll see boxing legends like Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, and more.

And on the floor, you'll find the next generation of boxers looking to become the same.

That's where we introduce you to 13-year-old Lizzy "Beth" Smoke. She won the USA Boxing Women's Championship last summer in Toledo and followed it up with a Silver Gloves National Championship this month in Missouri.

"I felt very happy for myself because I've been doing it for five years," said Smoke. "I felt very proud."

Coach Kristen Alcime says she's been able to watch her shatter through barriers and overcome every obstacle thrown her way.

"I saw someone who was a little timid, a little shy. Being in a gym full of guys. Being 13 years old. Most people in this gym, being older, can be intimidating," said Alcime. "But she didn't let it deter her from coming in and doing the work."

On top of being an up-and-coming boxer, Smoke is a first-degree black belt in Taekwondo, and she even plays on the volleyball team at Edward Town Middle School in Niagara Wheatfield.

But inside the ring is where Smoke finds peace. Something her papa knew would happen from the moment she got her first set of gloves.

"She had her pink gloves and pink hand wraps like every other kid. Then soon she wanted to do it more," said her papa Billy Logan. "So we bought her some black ones, and since then we've been getting all-black gear. And that's what she likes. That's her style."

For a lot of reasons, Beth Smoke is a name that is becoming feared in amateur boxing circles. But in her hometown of Six Nations, Ontario, her name is celebrated. Not only as a national champion but as a member of the Six Nations Mohawk Wolf Clan. Because for young, indigenous girls and women everywhere, she's rewriting the narrative.

"It feels like I'm doing something for my community," Beth said.

"I want her to use that as a platform," said Logan. "There's a missing and endangered indigenous women's movement. And we try to bring awareness to that as much as we can. And with this, I'm hoping we can build a platform where women are empowered by that."

And we have a good feeling that the best is yet to come!