Dhane Smith, Josh Byrne collect 22 points combined in Buffalo Bandits 18-12 win over Philadelphia Wings

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bandits must have missed the memo on the "City of Brotherly Love" spirit as they exploded for 18 goals on Saturday afternoon in a commanding 18-12 win over the Philadelphia Wings.

Dhane Smith led the way with 12 total points off five goals and seven assists in the win. Teammate Josh Byrne also had a pretty decent afternoon in Philadelphia, racking up 10 points off three goals and seven assists. Matt Vinc anchored the defense in between the pipes with 51 total saves.

This victory moves Buffalo to 7-7 overall in standings.

Another road game awaits them on Friday against the Colorado Mammoth with a start time scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.