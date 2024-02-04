Watch Now
Dhane Smith eclipses 1,000 career points in Buffalo Bandits 15-14 win over Rochester Knighthawks

Byrne tallies 400th career point, Vinc with 49 saves
Posted at 10:31 PM, Feb 03, 2024
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — It was a night of milestones for both Dhane Smith and Josh Byrne inside the KeyBank Center on Saturday night. Both helped lead the Buffalo Bandits to a 15-14 win over their I-90 rival Rochester Knighthawks.

Tonight, Dhane Smith tallied six points on two goals and four assists. Earning him career point 1,000. Becoming only the 14th player to ever do so in NLL history.

His teammate Josh Byrne racked up seven points on three goals and four assists. He surpassed 400 career points. So some ground to make up to catch Smith. But Byrne is heading in the right direction.

Other notable performances came from Matt Vinc. Who stopped 49 shots tonight in between the pipes and held off a late Rochester comeback. Chase Fraser and Chris Cloutier each had six points in the win. And newcomer Christian Watts had a point in his NLL debut tonight. Playing for Tehoka Nanticoke, who Buffalo placed on injured reserve earlier today.

Buffalo will have a little time off before their next game. A road contest on February 16th against Halifax.

