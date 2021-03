BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — The historic run for the Daemen Women's Basketball team has come to an end.

On Tuesday the Wildcats fell in the Division ll Elite Eight 66-49 to unbeaten Lubbock Christian.

Emma Middleton led the Lady Chaps with 17 points while Caroline White finished with a game-high 20 points.

For Daemen, this was the program's first ever appearance in the Dll Elite Eight. The Wildcats won their first East Region championship last week, defeating Roberts Wesleyan.