Daemen basketball makes WNY history, earns No. 1 spot in most recent coaches poll

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Daemen men's basketball has accomplished something no team in Western New York ever has. On Tuesday, the Wildcats earned the No. 1 spot in the National Association of Basketball Coaches poll. Daemen became the first team from Western New York (Division I or Division II) to earn the top spot in a national poll.

"I think there's probably a bit of luck involved, but we have a very special team," head coach Mike MacDonald told 7 Sports. "It's a great team that has a great mix of old and young. And it's all just coming together at the right time."

It's an incredible accomplishment, but not a surprising one. The Wildcats are a perfect 23-0 this season and had been ranked as the No. 2 team in the country for several weeks. And while it's certainly a big milestone, nothing has changed, at least not for the coaching staff.

Always enjoy my chats with @DaemenMBB head coach Mike MacDonald. He has the Wildcats as the No. 1 team in the nation. But he still has to go home and walk the dog @WKBW @MikeMirantoD2 pic.twitter.com/z3GB1CDpCV — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) February 19, 2025

"Look it didn't change anything, I still had to go home and walk the dog last night," MacDonald said. "We've talked about since the beginning that true greatness lies in consistency, and we've been able to be consistent every day. So we want to keep being consistent and be us."

But that doesn't mean the news wasn't exciting for the players. After months of hard work, the recognition feels nice, even though the team agrees they have much more they want to accomplish.

"So when I found out I was playing a game, I got the notification, and I just started like screaming to my roommate Zach Philipkoski, like yo, we're No. 1 in the country," sophomore guard Ryan Heath said. "I couldn't believe it."

"I did not expect this," Philipkoski said. "But it's always a goal to win every game, and when we go out there and try and win, this is what happens."

"I don't think anyone could really envision this but it was so exciting just to see where we developed and where we all grew," red-shirt sophomore Ayden Harrison added. "From a couple of years ago playing together, it started then and it's just grown into a really big thing and it's really fun."

So where does Daemen go from here? They are the last remaining undefeated team in Division II with hopes that their success can extend into the postseason.

"I mean the main goal is to win the conference championship," Heath said. "Make it to the Elite Eight, and win the natty (national championship), that's the main goal right now."

"I just want to win championships," Philipkoski said with a smile. "Let's keep this rolling."

