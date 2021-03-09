WNY well represented in NCAA D-I Women's Hockey Tournament

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Four players from the Greater-Buffalo area will be playing in the NCAA DI women's ice hockey Tournament, which begins next week, two with Northeastern University and two with Providence College.

Katy Knoll and Maureen Murphy play for Northeastern.

Murphy, a junior forward, is a Buffalo native who joined the Huskies after three seasons with Providence. In her first season with the Huskies, she has five goals and 10 assists [15 points] in 12 games played. Before Northeastern, she played for Shattuck-St. Mary's, a boarding school in Minnesota. She was also on the U.S. U-18 team in 2017.

Knoll, a sophomore forward, is also a Buffalo native who played for Nichols Prep. This season with the Huskies, she has 11 goals and nine assists [20 points] in 21 games played. She was a part of the U.S. U-18 team in 2018 and 2019.

Brooke Becker and Ciara Barone play for Providence College.

Barone, a junior forward, is from North Tonawanda. In 17 games played this season, she has a goal for the Friars. Before Providence Barone played for Nichols Prep, and was the team's leading scorer in 2017-18.

Becker, a freshman defenseman, is from Orchard Park and happens to be a former Super 7 Athlete of the Week. In her first season with the Friars, she has three goals and 11 assists [14 points] in 20 games played. Before attending Providence, Becker played for the Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park Fed team where she helped lead them to a State Championship.

Northeastern is the no. 1 seed in the Tournament with a 19-1-1 record and will play no. 8 Robert Morris on March 15th at 2 pm. Providence is the no. 7 seed in the Tournament with a 12-7-1 record and will play no. 2 Wisconsin on March 16th at 2pm. The Tournament is taking place in Erie, Pennsylvania.