Upset Complete: University at Buffalo football shocks No. 23 Northern Illinois with overtime win

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo football team, under first-year head coach Pete Lembo, shocks 23rd-ranked Northern Illinois in DeKalb with a 23-20 win in overtime.

After the Huskies won the toss in overtime with the game tied 20-20, their go-ahead field goal attempt was blocked by Marquis Cooper. All UB would need is a field goal to shock a top-25 FBS team on the road.

After their first three offensive plays in overtime, Upton Bellenfant drilled the game-winning 37-yard field goal. Giving Buffalo their first win over a ranked opponent since 2008 and first-year head coach Pete Lembo the first MAC Conference win of his tenure in Western New York.

Additionally, West Seneca native and FBS tackle leader Shaun Dolac added some pad to his lead with an incredible 19-tackle performance, including an interception in the 4th quarter that set up the go-ahead field goal.