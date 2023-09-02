Watch Now
SportsCollege

Actions

Upset bid comes up short for University at Buffalo football in Madison

Bulls fall 38-17 to No. 19 Badgers
Buffalo Wisconsin Football
Morry Gash/AP
Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist leads his team on the field before an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Buffalo Wisconsin Football
Posted at 7:12 PM, Sep 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-02 19:13:39-04

MADISON, WI. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo football team's upset bid came up short Saturday afternoon on the road in Madison, Wisconsin. The 19th ranked Badgers' strong second half lifted them to a 38-17 win over the Bulls.

After Wisconsin opened up the scoring with a mid-first quarter touchdown. Buffalo answered right back on their ensuing drive. Quarterback Cole Snyder found Cole Harrity wide open in the back of the endzone for a seven-yard touchdown pass that tied the score up at seven.

The Bulls defense proved tough a few drives later when Devin Grant intercepted Badgers QB Tanner Mordecai late in the opening quarter. Buffalo would not score off of the takeaway however.

Wisconsin would retake the lead in the final minutes of the second half. And would head to the locker room up 14-10 over the boys from western New York.

As the second half kicked off, the Bulls offense had a difficult time stringing together consistent movement and the Badgers would outscore UB 24-7 in the second half on their way to a 38-17 win over Buffalo

Snyder would finish the day 26 of 41 passing, for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

They'll host Fordham next Saturday at Alumni Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. est.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!