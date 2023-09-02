Upset bid comes up short for University at Buffalo football in Madison

MADISON, WI. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo football team's upset bid came up short Saturday afternoon on the road in Madison, Wisconsin. The 19th ranked Badgers' strong second half lifted them to a 38-17 win over the Bulls.

After Wisconsin opened up the scoring with a mid-first quarter touchdown. Buffalo answered right back on their ensuing drive. Quarterback Cole Snyder found Cole Harrity wide open in the back of the endzone for a seven-yard touchdown pass that tied the score up at seven.

The Bulls defense proved tough a few drives later when Devin Grant intercepted Badgers QB Tanner Mordecai late in the opening quarter. Buffalo would not score off of the takeaway however.

Wisconsin would retake the lead in the final minutes of the second half. And would head to the locker room up 14-10 over the boys from western New York.

As the second half kicked off, the Bulls offense had a difficult time stringing together consistent movement and the Badgers would outscore UB 24-7 in the second half on their way to a 38-17 win over Buffalo

Snyder would finish the day 26 of 41 passing, for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

They'll host Fordham next Saturday at Alumni Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. est.