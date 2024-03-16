University at Buffalo women's basketball comes up short in MAC Tournament championship

CLEVELAND, OH. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo women's basketball team came up short in a 78-60 loss to Kent State in the MAC Tournament championship game Saturday afternoon in Cleveland.

After falling behind 20-15 at the end of the first quarter, Buffalo would surge back in the 2nd quarter outscoring the Golden Flashes by nine to take a 34-30 halftime lead.

Chellia Watson once again led all scorers in this game with 21 points. Rana Elhusseini chipped in 11 and Alexis Davis added 10 to go along with it.

However, the Bulls momentum quickly shifted in 3rd quarter as Kent State caught fire, in large part due to double-digit scoring from Katie Shumate (18), Jenna Batsch (14) and Dionna Gray (14). They would pull ahead 59-47 at the end of the 3rd quarter.

Despite Buffalo's best efforts to claw back into the deficit, Kent State found a way to hold off the Bulls offense in route to a 78-60 win. UB's season comes to an end in the conference championship.