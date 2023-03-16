University at Buffalo Pro Day brings back former stars and shines a light on Bulls football

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Today the University of Buffalo held its annual Pro Day on campus. A perfect opportunity for some UB Bulls to show off their NFL capabilities to scouts from across the league. And even scouts from the CFL.

Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist is proud the Bulls brand of football had some important eyes on it today.

“We’ve had back-to-back top recruiting classes in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). UB is a place that develops professional athletes," Linguist told 7 Sports. "We’ll help you win in life and win in the classroom. But for that NFL opportunity it’s really proven you can come here and have that NFL on-the field success as well.”

And it’s always great to see former UB standouts come back to their alma mater and support the next generation of Bulls trying to pave their own path to a professional career. Both Demone Harris of the Houston Texans and Jaret Patterson of the Washington Commanders on hand to show their support.

“This is my second home. A lot of blood, sweat and tears on the field, off the field and in the facilities," Patterson said. "It’s good to see my brother and some of these guys go and chase their dream.”

“It’s nostalgic to say the least. I’m just happy to see these guys. Some of these guys I even played with and got a chance to mentor a little bit," Harris added. "Coming back and forth being around Buffalo this is home for me. So I just want to see these guys do well. All of these guys I want to have an opportunity to be in the league and thrive in the league.”