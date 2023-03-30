University at Buffalo names George Halcovage III hired as next head men's basketball coach

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo has named George Halcovage III as the next men's basketball head coach. Halcovage becomes the 15th head coach in program history.

Prior to being named the Bulls head coach, Halcovage spent 15 years at Villlanova. Holding his most recent position as associate head coach. He coached under legendary college basketball figure Jay Wright when the Wildcats won two national championships.

The following is a quote from Buffalo's director of athletics Mark Alnutt posted in the university's press release, “He has experience winning at the highest level, he’s a tenacious recruiter and has the exceptional ability to connect with people. He has a very clear vision of sustained excellence for UB Basketball which will position our program to regularly compete for MAC Championships and perform at a high level in the classroom while developing young men who will be champions in life. I am thrilled to welcome George and Lizzy Halcovage to our UB family!”

Halcovage started as a graduate assistant at Villanova in 2008. He's a graduate of Babson College and a Pottsville, Pennsylvania native.

The University says Halcovage will be formally introduced at a press conference next week.