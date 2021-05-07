Watch
SportsCollege

Actions

University at Buffalo hires Maurice Linguist as new head football coach

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This is a 2020 photo of Maurice Linguist of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Monday, July 27, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Maurice Linguist
Posted at 7:45 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 19:45:56-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo athletic department has announced Maurice Linguist will be the next head football coach.

Linguist was most recently a co-defensive coordinator at Michigan and was formerly a cornerbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

He also served as an assistant coach for UB from 2012 to 2013.

Linguist replaces Lance Leipold, who left UB for the head coach position at University of Kansas.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma