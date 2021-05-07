University at Buffalo hires Maurice Linguist as new head football coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo athletic department has announced Maurice Linguist will be the next head football coach.

Linguist was most recently a co-defensive coordinator at Michigan and was formerly a cornerbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

He also served as an assistant coach for UB from 2012 to 2013.

Linguist replaces Lance Leipold, who left UB for the head coach position at University of Kansas.