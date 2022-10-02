University at Buffalo football rallies in fourth quarter for second straight win

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — After what would've been a game-tying field goal late in the fourth quarter was called off thanks to a Miami (OH) offsides penalty. Cole Snyder hit Justin Marshall for a 15-yard touchdown with 31 seconds left in the game. En route to the Bulls 24-20 win over the Redhawks.

UB went up at halftime 14-10 but Miami quarterback Aveon Smith torched the Buffalo defense with 264 yards of total offense Saturday afternoon. Giving his team the equalizing touchdown in the third quarter. Followed by Miami tacking on a field goal minutes later to take the lead back 20-17 heading to the fourth quarter.

Close games have created some haunting memories for the Bulls this season, but Cole Snyder's late touchdown to Marshall capped off a 188 yards of passing performance. Finishing with a 103.1 QBR along with UB's second straight win and second win in MAC conference play.

They'll look to make it three-in-a-row come next Saturday on the road against Bowling Green. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. est.