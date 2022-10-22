University at Buffalo football pulls off 4th quarter comeback against Toledo

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo football team scored 24 unanswered points in the fourth quarter against Toledo this afternoon at UB Stadium en route to a 34-27 win.

The first half of this game was an almost shutout half by Toledo until a Jahmin Muse 72-yard fumble return got the Bulls on the scoreboard. Buffalo would trail 20-7 at halftime.

Toledo would open up a 27-10 lead in the third quarter. But that's where Buffalo began its comeback.

Early in the fourth quarter, Cole Snyder found the endzone on a five yard run to make it a 27-17 ballgame. Buffalo's defense held firm and the offense found paydirt again on their ensuing drive off a Snyder to Jamari Gassett 32 yard touchdown pass. With a 27-24 deficit, Buffalo's offense struck again on their next drive. Ron Cook took a house call 30 yards for a 31-27 lead. A late field goal from the Bulls would make it 34-27 Buffalo lead for the Rockets final drive of the game

And as they've dealt with this season already, it's never over until the clock strikes zero for Buffalo. But on the final play of the game Caleb Offord intercepted Finn as time expired to seal the deal. Buffalo's 34-27 win improves them to 4-0 in MAC play and also marks the team's fifth straight win overall.

They'll return to action Tuesday November 1st against Ohio in Athens, OH.

