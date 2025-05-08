University at Buffalo football looking forward to carrying momentum over into new season

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Coming off a 9-4 overall season and a Bahamas Bowl victory, the University at Buffalo football program finished a productive spring season, hoping that momentum carries into the new season ahead.

Entering his second year as Buffalo's head coach, Pete Lembo caught up with 7 Sports on Thursday afternoon to recap the spring season and dive into what the next few months look like ahead of fall camp.

A lot of the work the team puts in from now until August will solely be player-driven, and Lembo made sure to hammer the message home that everything they do from now until the start of camp matters.

"That's something I shared with the entire team after spring practice was over, that every team this summer that we play is going to be working really hard in the weight room and out on the field," Lembo told 7 Sports. "Part of the challenge for our team is to manage their time well and balance the academics. Maximizing that time to put us in the best possible position to be ready for preseason camp."

Lembo was seemingly confident in his group to do just that, and it might be because of the level of retention his program saw this offseason.

"We were one of the teams in the country with the fewest amount of guys going into the portal," Lembo said. "When you have guys who are excited to walk into the building every day, it makes things go smoother. And that was certainly noticeable during spring practice."