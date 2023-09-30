University at Buffalo football grabs first win of season in MAC Conference opener

AKRON, OH. (WKBW) — In desperate need of their first win of the 2023 campaign. The University at Buffalo football team found a way to accomplish that this afternoon in Akron, Ohio. Up 13-10 in overtime, the Bulls special teams unit blocked an Akron field goal that would've tied the game. Instead Buffalo opens up MAC Conference play with a win and adds a 'one' to their win column.

At halftime, Buffalo trailed 10-7, but a Cole Snyder nine-yard touchdown pass to Boobie Curry late in the second quarter gave the Bulls some much needed momentum going into the break.

In the third quarter, UB kicker Alex McNulty would tie the game at 10-10 after converting a 43-yard field goal. But McNulty's best kick of the day would come in overtime.

On the Bulls first possession in overtime, McNulty buried a 42-yard field goal to put his guys up 13-10.

On the ensuing Zips drive, they too would have to settle for three. A 48-yard field goal attempt to keep the overtime period going. But that's when Buffalo's Devin Grant was able to partially block the Akron kick and secure the Bulls 13-10 victory.

Buffalo improves to 1-4 overall and 1-0 in MAC Conference play. They return home next Saturday to host Central Michigan from UB Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.