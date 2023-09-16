University at Buffalo football falls to 0-3 overall after 28-point loss to Liberty

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The tough times continue for the University at Buffalo football team Saturday afternoon. The Bulls fell flat in a 55-27 defeat to Liberty at UB Stadium.

The Flames opened up a 10-point lead after the opening quarter. And despite a two touchdown performance from the UB offense in the 2nd. Liberty would also tack on 14 more points to their lead to take a 24-14 advantage into halftime.

Down just two possessions to start the second half, the Bulls offense struggled in comparison to their opponent. Who would outscore them 17-7 in the third. Before doing something almost identical in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo's 28-point defeat drops their overall record to 0-3 overall. This marks the second straight season Maurice Linguist's squad has started the season with three consecutive losses.

UB will hit the road for their next game on Saturday the 23rd. When they take on the Ragin' Cajuns' of Louisiana in Lafayette. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm est.