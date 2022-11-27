University at Buffalo football drops overtime thriller to Kent State

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo football team dropped their third straight game Saturday afternoon. Losing a 30-27 overtime thriller to MAC Conference foe Kent State.

Tied at 24-24 heading into the overtime period, UB scored first on a 30-yard field goal from Alex McNulty. But on the ensuing Kent State possession the Golden Flashes would use just four plays to win the game on a seven-yard touchdown pass.

Matt Myers paced the Buffalo ground game on 22 carries for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Cole Snyder completed 20 of 28 passes for 165 yards.

Buffalo will end its regular season on Friday with a rescheduled game against Akron. Buffalo who now sits at 5-6 overall needs a win to become bowl eligible.