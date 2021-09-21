UB's Taylor Riggins named MAC East defensive player of the week

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a huge performance against nationally ranked Coastal Carolina, UB defensive end Taylor Riggins has earned praise from the Mid-American Conference. Riggins, a 5th year senior, has been named the MAC East Division defensive player of the week after missing all of last season with an injury.

Riggins' numbers against the Chanticleers were impressive. He finished the game with a career-high seven tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The weekly honor marks the second time this season UB has had a player earn weekly praise from the MAC. Quarterback Kyle Vantrease was named the Offensive Player of the Week after the Bulls' win over Wagner.

UB is back in action on Saturday when they visit Old Dominion.