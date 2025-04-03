UB women's basketball punches ticket to WNIT championship in 74-69 win over Cleveland State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo's women's basketball team won 74-69 over Cleveland State during the WNIT FAB 4 Wednesday night at Alumni Arena.

UB head coach Becky Burke said after the team's win against Rutgers in the previous round that "our discipline beat their size and athleticism."

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. The Bulls won the turnover battle 21-12 over the Vikings and scored 18 points off those miscues compared to their foe, who only managed to score two.

Chellia Watson led UB in scoring with 21 points, while Lani Cornfield and Kirsten Lewis-Williams also posted double-digit point totals in the win.

This contest was back and forth during the game, producing 13 lead changes in 40 minutes of basketball. Buffalo was only able to have a sizable difference in one other statistical category, fastbreak points, in which they outscored Cleveland State 23-6.

The win marks the team's 29th overall of the season, which ties the program record.

Burke, who played in the 2009 NCAA title game with Louisville, will coach in her first Division One postseason championship game on Saturday. Buffalo will play the winner of the other FAB4 contest between Illinois State and Troy.