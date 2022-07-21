UB Bulls sign head coach Maurice Linguist to extension

AMHERST, N.Y. [WKBW] — After just one season with the program, UB has signed head football coach Maurice Linguist to a one-year extension. With his new deal, Linguist will be under contract with UB through the 2026 season.

"Following my evaluation of Coach Linguist after one full year on the job, it became very apparent that he deserved a contract extension," UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt told UBBulls.com. "Having the opportunity to have a full cycle to build our program was critical. His and his staff's ability to fully engage in the recruiting calendar, develop our team in the offseason through winter and summer workouts and spring football, emphasize academic excellence and community engagement is proof that our program is headed in the right direction. The future of UB football is very bright under Coach Linguist's leadership. I look forward to working with Coach Linguist for a very long time."

During his first season, Linguist led the Bulls to a 4-8 record.

"An extension is something I'm proud of as a head coach, but it speaks to our assistant coaches, the young men in our lockeroom and everybody involved with UB football for the direction the program is heading and the confidence that we all have in where we are going," Linguist said.

UB opens their 2022 season on Saturday, September 3 at Maryland. The Bulls will play their first home game on September 10 against Holy Cross.