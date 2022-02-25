Watch
SportsCollege

Actions

St. Bonaventure University lifts vaccine mandate at Reilly Center for final two Bonnies basketball games

Bonnies_Players.jpg
WKBW / Jenna Callari
Bonnies_Players.jpg
Posted at 11:20 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 11:20:37-05

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fans will not need to show proof of vaccination to enter the Reilly Center for the final men's basketball and women's basketball games of the season, St. Bonaventure University announced on Friday.

The university's chief communications officer, Tom Missel, cited the "rapid decline of COVID-19 cases" on campus and in the community for the policy change.

Masks are also optional inside the Reilly Center.

The announcement comes as both the men's and women's teams prepare for their final home games of the season, which are also Senior Day for each team.

The women's game against George Mason is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Saturday. The men's game is set for next Friday, March 4, at 7 p.m. against Richmond.

Tickets are $5 for the women's game and start at $18 for the men's game. They are available to purchase online.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!