St. Bonaventure University lifts vaccine mandate at Reilly Center for final two Bonnies basketball games

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fans will not need to show proof of vaccination to enter the Reilly Center for the final men's basketball and women's basketball games of the season, St. Bonaventure University announced on Friday.

The university's chief communications officer, Tom Missel, cited the "rapid decline of COVID-19 cases" on campus and in the community for the policy change.

Masks are also optional inside the Reilly Center.

The announcement comes as both the men's and women's teams prepare for their final home games of the season, which are also Senior Day for each team.

The women's game against George Mason is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Saturday. The men's game is set for next Friday, March 4, at 7 p.m. against Richmond.

Tickets are $5 for the women's game and start at $18 for the men's game. They are available to purchase online.