St. Bonaventure men, Niagara women fall in A-10 semifinals/MAAC Championship

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — It was a rough Saturday for our local division one men and women basketball teams. On top of the Buffalo women losing in the MAC Championship game. The Niagara women fell in the MAAC title game. And the St. Bonaventure men suffered the same fate in the A10 semifinals.

PURPLE EAGLES

First, in Atlantic City, New Jersey the 2-seed Niagara Purple Eagles were in control of their matchup against 1-seed and nationally ranked Fairfield through the first half.

Niagara forced 17 first half turnovers and had the 25th ranked team in the country on the ropes. But the Stags would outscore the Purple Eagles 36-25 in the second half to force overtime.

Fairfield would pull away from there and win the MAAC title by a final score of 70-62. Full stats can be found here.

BONNIES

Heading to Brooklyn where the 7-seed St. Bonaventure men faced off with 6-seed Duquesne. The Dukes offense were able to build an early lead and at the end of the 1st half they'd hold a slim 28-22 advantage.

Back came head coach Mark Schmidt and the Bonnies in the second half. But despite their bets efforts, Duquesne kept the lead in tact and in the end would pull away for a 70-60 victory. Ending St. Bonaventure's season in the A10 semifinals.

Full stats can be found here.