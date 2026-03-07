Longtime St. Bonaventure men's basketball head coach Mark Schmidt to retire at end of season

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — After 19 seasons as head coach of the St. Bonaventure men's basketball program, Mark Schmidt announced he will retire at the end of the Bonnies' 2025-2026 season.

Schmidt made the announcement following Bona's 68-63 loss at home to Davidson to close out the regular season. That game also marks the final home game at the Reilly Center for Schmidt.

"I'm a lucky guy. To be able to be the head coach at St. Bonaventure for 19 years is an honor," Schmidt stated. "When I first got the job, I remember someone telling me I was going to be here for three or four years and then I was going to be selling insurance. I give Steve Watson and Sister Margaret Carney all the credit in the world that they took a chance on me 19 years ago. A guy who was 82-90 at Robert Morris and they allowed me to coach, they allowed us to build a program, and I think it was a pretty good one." St. Bonaventure Athletics

Schmidt's 339 wins are the most in program history. He also made three NCAA Tournament appearances, three NIT appearances, two regular-season A-10 championships, and two A-10 tournament championships as head coach of the Bonnies. Along with being named A-10 Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2021.

"It is impossible to overstate the impact Mark has had on our university – building a program from its lowest depths and putting St. Bonaventure back on the national map. We wish Mark and his family nothing but the best and we will always be proud of Mark and the legacy he and Anita leave at St. Bonaventure." St. Bonaventure University President Jeff Gingerich via SBU Athletics

Schmidt will still coach the team in next week's A-10 Conference Tournament. However, St. Bonaventure says a national search for the next head coach will begin immediately.

Among the many candidates that are being reported to be under consideration for the job is Daemen head men's basketball coach and St. Bonaventure alum Mike MacDonald.

Daemen and the nationally ranked NCAA D-2 Wildcats are in action this weekend in the ECC Conference tournament. MacDonald has maintained a high level of program success in Amherst and has brought Daemen national relevance at the helm of the program.