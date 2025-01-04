Seeing Red: University at Buffalo football captures Bahamas Bowl title with win over Liberty

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Under first-year head coach Pete Lembo, the University at Buffalo football team ended the season with nine wins capped off by a 26-7 win in the Bahamas Bowl over Liberty on Saturday afternoon.
Aided by a game-high 13 tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception returned for a touchdown, Red Murdock and the Bulls defense was rock-solid all afternoon long holding the Flames to just seven points.
West Seneca native and All-American linebacker Shaun Dolac chipped in nine tackles in the win adding to his FBS-leading total and further cementing his legacy as one of the best to ever play in a Buffalo uniform.
UB president Satish K. Tripathi congratulated the team on their win.
"Congratulations to head coach Pete Lembo and the UB football team on your decisive win! From Nassau to Buffalo and around the world, your UB community and supporters were proud to cheer you on today. What a great way to cap off an impressive season. Go Bulls!”
Satish K. Tripathi - President, University at Buffalo