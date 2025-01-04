Seeing Red: University at Buffalo football captures Bahamas Bowl title with win over Liberty

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Under first-year head coach Pete Lembo, the University at Buffalo football team ended the season with nine wins capped off by a 26-7 win in the Bahamas Bowl over Liberty on Saturday afternoon.

Aided by a game-high 13 tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception returned for a touchdown, Red Murdock and the Bulls defense was rock-solid all afternoon long holding the Flames to just seven points.

West Seneca native and All-American linebacker Shaun Dolac chipped in nine tackles in the win adding to his FBS-leading total and further cementing his legacy as one of the best to ever play in a Buffalo uniform.

UB president Satish K. Tripathi congratulated the team on their win.